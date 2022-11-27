The Dubai Ruler has approved a comprehensive plan to develop the emirate’s countryside into touristic destinations. The development plan includes a first-of-its-kind 100km scenic route, natural reserves and areas to practise desert sports.

The plan encompasses a 2,216-sqkm area in areas like Lehbab, Aweer and Faqaa, among others, according to a tweet by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We have the most beautiful city in the world. Our next goal is to make the emirate’s countryside among the most enjoyable and beautiful,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Photos he shared with the tweets showed helicopter tour sites, a scenic route with a convoy of camels and greenery and lakes carved out of the desert.

A plan to transform Dubai’s charming countryside into cultural, tourist and environmental destinations was first announced back in May 2022.

According to the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan announced last year, wildlife sanctuaries and natural rural areas will constitute 60 per cent of the total area of the Emirate.

