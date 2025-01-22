SHARJAH - Brigadier General Expert Naji Mohammed Hassan Al Hammadi, Director of the Forensic Evidence and Laboratories Department at the Sharjah Police, has announced the opening of an advanced fingerprint detection laboratory.

Using cutting-edge chemical processing methods, the lab tries to provide accurate forensic evidence that can help identify criminals, which makes solving crimes a lot easier.

Brigadier General Al Hammadi highlighted the lab as a pivotal advancement in utilising state-of-the-art technology to fight crime. It employs advanced chemical treatments, cutting-edge scientific techniques, and careful methodologies, combined with an extensive fingerprint database.

This facilitates quicker analysis, prompt generation of technical reports, and guarantees high efficiency in criminal investigations while preserving the quality of evidence submitted to security and judicial authorities.

Brigadier General Al Hammadi emphasised that the integration of modern technologies and advanced chemical processes demonstrates Sharjah Police’s dedication to enhancing the security system.

This initiative improves the accuracy and expertise in crime detection in accordance with international best practices.