Sharjah Airport has witnessed a 142.74% rise in the passenger traffic during the first half of 2022, accounting for approximately 6 million travelers.

Additionally, the airport saw a considerable growth in the number of flights, with a total of 41,189 aircrafts operating in H1 this year compared to 21,709 in the same period of last year, registering an increase of 89.73%.

Between January and June, Sharjah Airport handled over 96,000 tons of cargo, accounting for an increase of 50.39%, compared to 63,844 tons the previous year.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said, "The considerable growth in the number of travellers using our airport solidifies the Emirate of Sharjah as a preferred destination for travel and business. The figures also represent the confidence and trust that a large number of travellers place in Sharjah Airport. Our continuous efforts to offer leading innovative services and gain passengers' satisfaction guarantee a safe and distinguished travel experience."

"As part of our efforts to position Sharjah Airport as one of the best airports in the region, Sharjah Airport Authority is eager to invest in smart services and solutions that meet the highest international standards, in order to attract more foreign airlines, strengthen our strategic alliances, and maintain the steady rise in the number of passengers.

Sharjah Airport Authority is relentlessly working towards achieving its strategy to improve the passengers' travel experience and enhance the airport's regional and global competitiveness by launching more innovative initiatives that provide a more comfortable, smooth and enjoyable travel experience.



