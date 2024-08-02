Muscat – Residents of Dhahirah, Dakhliyah, South Batinah, and Muscat should brace for scattered rainfall expected to impact these regions over the coming days. According to Oman Meteorology reports, the rainfall will vary in intensity, with some areas experiencing light showers while others may see heavier downpours.

The weather pattern is anticipated to bring intermittent rain showers, which could lead to localized flooding in vulnerable areas. Authorities are advising residents to stay updated on weather conditions and to exercise caution while traveling, especially in areas prone to water accumulation.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

