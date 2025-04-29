Arab Finance: The Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage (Themar) will pay cash dividends worth EGP 0.05 per share to shareholders for the second half (H2) of 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The last entitlement and payment dates will be May 8th and May 13th, 2025, respectively.

Themar operates a range of investment activities that include the sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

