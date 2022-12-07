The Directorate General of Passports (Jawazat) clarified that Saudi citizens and expatriates can now travel to Qatar by using their national ID and without a Hayya fan card.

The Jawazat has canceled the requirement to obtain a Hayya fan card for those citizens of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states as well as for the expatriates in the GCC who wish to travel to Qatar without having a ticket for the World Cup matches.

The Jawazat confirmed that Saudi and GCC citizens can travel to Qatar by using their national ID. However, those who wish to attend the World Cup matches must register through the Hayya electronic platform.

Only World Cup Hayya card holders were allowed to enter Qatar from Saudi Arabia effective from Nov. 1, according to an earlier announcement by Jawazat.

Hayya card is a personalized document required by everyone attending the matches. Having a ticket to the World Cup is a prerequisite to acquiring a Hayya card

