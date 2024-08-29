JEDDAH-- Saudi Arabia's Wahbah Crater, also known as Maqla Tamiyyah, is nominated as one of the top 100 locations for geological heritage around the world for the year 2024, by the International Union of Geological Sciences and the UNESCO.

In a statement quoted by SPA on Wednesday, spokesperson of the Saudi Geological Survey Tariq Abalkhail said the crater was chosen out of 174 locations, presented by 64 countries.

Wahbah, scientifically known as maar crater, is one of the biggest and most beautiful dry volcanic craters in the world, he said.

It is a cluster consisting of 175 volcanic cones, dating back to two million to hundreds of thousands of years and stretching over 6,000 square km, Abalkhail noted.

The crater is located in Hafer Kishb basaltic plateau, 270 km northeast Jeddah.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).