DOHA — At Expo 2023 Doha's Horticultural Exhibition, the Saudi pavilion stands out for its commitment to cultural inclusivity, greeting visitors in seven languages.

This approach aims to foster better communication and cultural exchange, contributing to stronger international bonds.

Saleh Bin Dakhil, the pavilion's general supervisor, emphasized the multilingual capabilities of the Saudi team. Fluent in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and Persian, the staff caters to visitors in their native tongues, enhancing the welcoming environment.

This multilingual interaction introduces visitors to Saudi Arabia's diverse initiatives and achievements in various sectors.

The pavilion's design facilitates cultural exchange and understanding, offering a platform for visitors to explore Saudi Arabia's advancements.

Interactive displays and experiences immerse visitors in the Kingdom's rich flora and environmental themes, in line with the exhibition's "Green Desert, Better Environment" motif.

The exhibit's focus extends to "Modern Agriculture," "Technology and Innovation," "Environmental Awareness," and "Sustainability".

It provides insights into Saudi Arabia's landscapes, innovative projects, and the pivotal role of Vision 2030 in steering the country's future.

An interactive segment of the pavilion also allows visitors to engage with traditional Saudi arts and folk dances, further enriching their understanding of the nation's heritage.

