RIYADH — There are more than four million beneficiaries for the Justice Ministry’s Taradhi dispute resolution digital platform. Since the platform's inception, more than two million electronic reconciliation sessions have been conducted via Taradhi, benefiting over four million users. Additionally, more than 370,000 reconciliation agreements have been issued.



The reconciliation tracks cover a wide range of cases, including personal status, traffic, real estate, penal, commercial, intellectual property, financial, and medical malpractice disputes. The Conciliation Center under the ministry has been offering reconciliation sessions through its digital Taradhi platform, accessible at taradhi.moj.gov.sa. The platform provides fully electronic procedures that save time and effort for beneficiaries.



The center aims to promote a culture of reconciliation in society, positioning it as the preferred social and economic alternative for dispute resolution. Certified conciliators manage disputes across various tracks within an institutional framework.



Reconciliation documents issued by the platform are enforceable through the Enforcement Court in the event of a breach of the agreements. The user experience on Taradhi has been continually enhanced with features that streamline and expedite reconciliation procedures, reduce human workload, and improve system stability through electronic integration with internal entities and data exchange between systems.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).