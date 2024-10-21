RIYADH — The Legal Committee of the National Competitiveness Center (NCC) held its seventh meeting, chaired by Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, with the participation of Minister of Education Yousef Al-Bunyan.



During the meeting, the Committee reviewed its 25 initiatives, which include translating the Guide to Preparing and Drafting Legislation and the Guide to Evaluating the Impacts of Legislation into English, as well as preparing and publishing guidance manuals to enhance the work of legal departments and disseminating these resources to relevant authorities.



On the sidelines of the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Education and the NCC aimed at enhancing shared goals between the two parties across various fields and supporting capabilities in the scientific domain.



The agreement also focuses on exchanging scientific, technical, and administrative expertise and information, and coordinating partnerships, conferences, seminars, workshops, discussion groups, and related local and international events.



The meeting further discussed strengthening the partnership with the Ministry of Education and Saudi universities concerning the committee’s work, as well as reviewing several recommendations and proposals related to the legislative environment in Saudi Arabia.



Notably, the National Competitiveness Center aims to develop and enhance the competitive environment in Saudi Arabia, improve the country’s ranking in relevant global indicators and reports, propose solutions and initiatives, and follow up on their implementation using the best methods and practices to boost Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness both locally and internationally.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).