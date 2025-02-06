JEDDAH — On behalf of Emir of Makkah Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal inaugurated a total of 179 educational projects in Makkah and Jeddah.

Minister of Education Yousef Al-Bunyan and a number of princes and senior education department officials attended the inaugural ceremony held at the headquarters of Eshbelia Secondary School in Jeddah on Wednesday.



The educational projects include 123 projects in Jeddah and 56 projects in Makkah that are implemented in partnership with the private sector. The total number of classrooms in these projects reached 5,408 classrooms, with a total capacity to accommodate 203,250 male and female students. These schools would contribute to dispensing with 199 evening schools and 62 rented buildings.



Prince Saud watched the models of the projects and a visual presentation about the stages of implementation of the projects. The emir toured the school’s facilities, including the corners for gifted students. He also watched a performance by the school’s musical band, in addition to sports performances presented by a number of male and female students from Jeddah schools.



It is noteworthy that the projects launched by Prince Saud bin Mishaal included 66 projects that are implemented in partnership with the private sector, 83 projects implemented using the concrete projects system, in addition to 36 projects using the modern developed construction system.

