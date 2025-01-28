RIYADH — The Ministry of Education has begun receiving applications from teachers to be nominated to send abroad, specifically to13 countries around the world, to teach specialized subjects in Saudi schools in those countries.



The countries to where teachers will be sent include Pakistan in the specializations of Islamic education and chemistry; mathematics, chemistry, English, and computer science in Algeria; biology and English in China, and the specializations of biology, physics, chemistry, English, and computer science in Djibouti.



Teachers will also be sent to Morocco to teach chemistry and social studies; Malaysia for teaching English and computer science; Bahrain for teaching Arabic, mathematics, English, chemistry, and physics; Indonesia for teaching mathematics; China - Taiwan for teaching Arabic; India to teach computer science, and the Maldives, Australia, and Ghana to teach Arabic.



The nomination requires that the applicant shall be working in educational jobs and physically fit. Those who were hesitant to take up teaching profession abroad after the issuance of the decision to send him or her and before starting work without a legitimate reason will not be entitled to consider for the job again. The applicant must have a valid professional license at the level of an expert teacher.



It is also required that his job performance rating should not be less than 96 degrees in the last three consecutive years, and that he be a working teacher in the specialty for which he is nominated and not among the staff of special education, in addition to passing the cultural homogeneity assessment. The candidate's service in education should not be less than six academic years, calculated from the date of Safar 14, 1446 AH.



The terms and conditions also include that the candidate holds an academic qualification of no less than a bachelor's degree in the specialty subject, and that the candidate's age should not be less than 30 years and not more than 55 years, and that he has not previously been sent internally or externally to study over the last three academic years, in addition to that he has not previously worked outside the Kingdom as a delegate from the ministry.

