RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has reported a 22% increase in commercial records within the education sector during 2024 compared to the previous year.



According to the ministry, several promising areas within the education sector saw significant growth.



Commercial records for “Education Support” activities rose by 40%, bringing the total to 2,677. “Education in Sports and Entertainment” activities recorded a 35% increase, reaching 2,686.



Additionally, “Higher Education Activities” recorded a 35% surge, totaling 2,394 commercial records, while “Other Education Activities” increased by 25%, ending the year with 8,511 records.

