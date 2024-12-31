RIYADH — The total number of schools in Saudi Arabia reached 31,231 during the year 2023, according to the results of the 2023 Services Statistics Bulletin, published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Monday.



Public schools, 24,384 in number, accounted for 78.1 percent of the total number of schools while private schools represented 21.9 percent. The bulletin showed that the number of Saudi Red Crescent centers stood at 609, Civil Defense centers at 765, and mosques at 74,482. The total number of hotels reached 1,161, with 983 travel and tourism agencies, 48 public libraries, 24 youth hostels, and 22 sports cities and stadiums across the Kingdom. Also, the total number of airports reached 29, accommodating over 800,000 flights.



According to the GASTAT figures, the Kingdom has 17 municipal authorities, 267 municipalities, and 129 sub-municipalities distributed across all administrative regions. The General Authority for Awqaf operates four branches, while the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture supervises 13 branches and 108 sub-offices nationwide. The Kingdom also has 36 industrial cities housing 3,819 operational factories.



The Ministerial Agency of Civil Affairs operates 256 branches and offices, conducting over four million transactions for beneficiaries. The report noted that the total number of commercial bank branches reached 1,901, with more than 15,000 ATMs. The chambers of commerce operate 98 branches across the Kingdom.



The statistics also showed that there are 103 social security offices and branches, 40 social development centers, 38 labor offices, and 23 branches and offices of the General Organization for Social Insurance. The Social Development Bank operates 24 branches, and the Agricultural Development Fund has 61 branches nationwide.



The 2023 Services Statistics Bulletin focuses on documenting the availability of services and detailing their data according to regions, governorates, centers, and population clusters based on the administrative divisions of Saudi Arabia.

