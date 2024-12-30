JEDDAH — Acting President of University of Jeddah Dr. Adnan Al-Humaidan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology in China in the fields of education and scientific research.

This comes as part of the university's efforts to enhance partnership and international cooperation.



The MoU aims to exchange educational experiences and develop academic programs, which contributes to achieving common goals and benefits students and society. Through these partnerships, the university seeks to enhance its scientific and research position at the international level.



This cooperation opens new horizons and promising opportunities for students and faculty members at University of Jeddah and Shenzhen Institute, which enhances the quality of education and develops innovation and scientific research in various technical fields.

