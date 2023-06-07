RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji met on Tuesday with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh.

During the talks, the two sides expressed their desire to intensify consultative meetings.

The Saudi and Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers also discussed ways of cooperation to achieve further progress in bilateral relations, in a way that serves the interests of the two countries and peoples.

Bikdeli visited Saudi Arabia to attend the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh and the Iranian consulate in Jeddah.



Iran reopened its embassy on Tuesday in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh after a 7-year closure.



The embassy opening comes about three months after a bilateral agreement brokered by China between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations. Last month, Iran appointed Alireza Enayati, a veteran diplomat, as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia.



Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated that the embassy in Riyadh and the consulate general in Jeddah had already begun operating to help Iranian pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, set to start by the end of June.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).