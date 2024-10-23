RIYADH — Prince Sultan University (PSU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a multi-phase project to establish a specialized Saudi think tank focused on public diplomacy.



The agreement was formalized at the university's headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, President of PSU, and Nahed Hussein, the UNDP Saudi Arabia Country Office Resident Representative.



The initiative aims to develop a uniquely approach to public diplomacy, enhancing local capabilities in this field and positioning the think tank as a center of excellence for creative and innovative thinking within the Kingdom.



The center will seek to establish internal and regional partnerships with other think tanks and institutions specializing in public diplomacy, contributing to positive engagement with foreign communities.



Through this partnership, Prince Sultan University aims to leverage the extensive international expertise of the UNDP by collaborating with experts and practitioners in public diplomacy to analyze global experiences and build specialized partnerships.



The initial phase of the agreement will focus on conducting studies to establish the center and support the university’s strategy in public diplomacy by fostering an innovative national academic environment. This phase also includes providing a platform for discussing key developments and trends in the field, thereby bolstering the ongoing efforts of national public diplomacy institutions.



This cooperation aims to strengthen research initiatives and foster innovation in emerging fields at Prince Sultan University. Public diplomacy is becoming increasingly vital for building partnerships with foreign communities, assisting countries in achieving their international aspirations while aligning with their values and principles.

