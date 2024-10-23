KUWAIT-- Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that he would hold discussions regarding bilateral issues and regional developments during his current visit to Kuwait.

Araghchi added in a press conference that there were many areas of economic cooperation, explaining that the volume of trade exchange between Iran and Gulf states exceeds tens of billions of dollars.

He remarked on the situations in Gaza Strip and Lebanon, stressing that his country seeks a comprehensive cessation of the war waged by the Israeli occupation, and explained that they are following all paths taken regarding the matter and are in constant contact with concerned countries.

He added that the Israeli occupation has committed and is still committing the most heinous crimes, which must be followed up internationally, Araghchi addressed the possibility of the Israeli occupation targeting nuclear sites or facilities in Iran, saying whatever the attack Iran will respond similarly, while stressing that any attack on nuclear facilities is against all international laws.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).