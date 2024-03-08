RIYADH — Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly underlined the need for intensifying international efforts to end Gaza war and protect unarmed Palestinian civilians. They made the call during a reception hosted by Prince Faisal to Joly at the ministry office in Riyadh on Thursday.



During the meeting, Prince Faisal and Joly discussed the situation in Gaza. They emphasized that the international community must shoulder its responsibilities to end the escalation, as well as to provide the necessary protection for civilians and make all efforts to end this long-standing conflict.



The ministers also discussed bilateral relations and various aspects of enhancing joint cooperation between the two friendly countries. They reviewed the developments in regional and international issues and the efforts made to address them.



The reception was attended by Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Saudi Ambassador to Canada Amal Al-Muallami, and the Foreign Minister’s Advisor Muhammad Al-Yahya.

