Saudi Arabian exports of commodities surged by 83.4% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 144.1 billion in May 2022, CNBC Arabia reported on July 25th.

The kingdom’s oil exports soared by 105.5% YoY in May, making up 80.6% of total exports.

Moreover, the non-oil exports, including re-exports, grew by 26.7% YoY to SAR 27.9 billion in May.

Meanwhile, imports saw a 21.8% YoY growth in May, registering EGP 53.9 billion.

It is worth highlighting that the Saudi Arabian non-oil private sector improved in June, recording the highest growth since September amid increasing demand and inflation.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) grew to 57 in June from 55.7 in May.

