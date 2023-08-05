JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia will host national security advisors and representatives of a number of countries in Jeddah on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



This meeting marks the continuation of humanitarian initiatives and efforts exerted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to resolve the Ukrainian crisis and the contacts made by him with Russian and Ukrainian leaderships since the early days of the crisis, expressing the Kingdom’s readiness to use its good offices to contribute to reaching a solution that will result in permanent peace, and its support for all efforts and initiatives aiming to reduce the impacts of the crisis and its humanitarian repercussions.



The Government of the Kingdom looks forward to this meeting, which it said will contribute to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation by exchanging views, coordination, and deliberations at the international level on ways to find a political solution to the crisis through diplomatic means and in a way that strengthens international peace and security, sparing the world further security and economic repercussions from the coflict.

