President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen ties as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries. They also addressed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.

This discussion took place during His Excellency President Vladimir Putin's reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed today at the Kremlin during His Highness’ official visit to the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Russian President reviewed progress in UAE-Russian relations in recent years, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, space, and energy, within the context of the strategic partnership between the two nations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further developing these relations across all levels.

The meeting also addressed the BRICS Summit and the group's role in promoting international collective efforts to achieve shared global objectives. In this context, His Highness commended His Excellency President Vladimir Putin’s efforts in leading BRICS during its current session and expressed his best wishes for Russia's continued success in its presidency of the group.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to building effective partnerships with other countries and enhancing multilateral cooperation to achieve sustainable development and prosperity for all.

During the meeting, His Highness and the Russian President exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern. In this context, His Highness emphasised the UAE’s consistent approach in supporting efforts to bolster peace and stability globally while promoting peaceful solutions and initiatives to resolve conflict.

Both sides reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with His Highness underscoring the need to prevent the further escalation of regional conflict that threatens security and stability. He also called for a clear political horizon to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, which ensures security and stability for all.

For his part, His Excellency President Vladimir Putin welcomed His Highness to Russia and expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s recent mediation efforts, which successfully facilitated the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, His Highness thanked the Russian government for its cooperation with the UAE, acknowledging that this collaboration was instrumental in the success of the initiative. He reiterated the UAE’s commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian endeavour.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Al Abbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills; and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, along with several Russian minister and senior officials.