RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will co-chair a high-level conference to announce pledges to support the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region on Dhul Hijjah 1, corresponding to June 19.



The Kingdom will co-chair the conference along with Qatar, Egypt, Germany, the United Nations Organization Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the European Union and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



In a statement, carried by Saudi Press Agency, the ministry renewed the Kingdom’s resolve to stand by the Sudanese people, including what Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directed to provide humanitarian aid, amounting to $100 million, and organizing a popular campaign to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people. This is in addition to evacuating Saudi citizens, as well as nationals of friendly countries, and employees of international organizations from Sudan.



The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s keenness, together with the United States of America, to facilitate talks and bring closer viewpoints between the warring parties, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people and ending the crisis through political dialogue.

