JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia strongly condemned the Israeli confiscation of 8,000 dunums of land in the Jordan Valley in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation “in the strongest terms” of the Israeli announcement about the confiscation of land, saying that this is in flagrant violation of international laws and relevant resolutions, and an extension of the blatant practices of the Israeli occupation’s forced settlement operations.



Saudi Arabia emphasized that such actions violate international laws and relevant resolutions, and thus weakens the credibility of the international system and undermines the chances of a just and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution.

The Kingdom called on the international community to halt the systematic violations by Israeli settlers and to ensure the return of confiscated Palestinian lands.

