RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan expressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity with Iraq and its people, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



Prince Faisal reiterated during a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Fuad Hussein, the Kingdom's support for everything that guarantees security and stability and preserves the capabilities and gains of Iraq and its people.



The two sides also reviewed aspects of Saudi-Iraqi relations and ways to support and enhance them to serve the interests of the two countries and the two peoples.



They also discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.



On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia called on all parties and political forces in Iraq to stand united in order to preserve the rights and gains of the people.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that it is following with great concern the developments of the situation in Iraq, expressing regret over the recent clashes that resulted in several deaths and injuries.



Saudi Arabia supports all efforts aimed at sparing Iraq and its people the scourge of division and internal conflict, it mentioned.



The Kingdom urged all parties and political forces in Iraq to resort to peaceful solutions to address the demands of the Iraqi people in a way that guarantees security, stability and prosperity for the country and its people.

