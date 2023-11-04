GENEVA — Saudi Arabia has vehemently condemned the inhumane targeting by Israeli occupation forces of Jabalia refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip. The attack resulted in the loss of lives and injuries among a significant number of innocent civilians.



This statement was delivered by Asia Baakodah, the head of the Human Rights Department at the Permanent Mission of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva.

She made the remarks during the participation of the Permanent Mission in an informative session of the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the United Nations in Geneva for human rights experts.



Saudi Arabia emphasized the urgent call for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, the cessation of bloodshed, the provision of humanitarian aid, and adherence to international covenants and laws.



The Kingdom highlighted the serious repercussions of double standards and selectivity in compliance with international laws and UN resolutions, extending beyond the current crisis and undermining the legitimacy of the foundations of international law. This comes amidst the international community's failure to press the occupying government to accept an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian truce as per the UN General Assembly resolution issued last Friday, negatively impacting the ability to maintain international peace and security.



Saudi Arabia reaffirmed that ignoring the root causes of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will not lead to a just solution or achieve security and peace in the region. This necessitates concerted efforts to support credible peace initiatives.



The Kingdom expressed complete rejection of the repeated targeting by Israeli occupation forces of densely populated civilian areas, continuing violations of international laws, and the laws of international humanitarianism.

