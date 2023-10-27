New York -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the selection of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which consists of 39 members representing government and private and civil-society organizations and the academic community from various countries around the world.

Shura Council member Dr. Latifa bint Mohammad Al-Abdulkareem will represent the Kingdom at the UN AI Advisory Body.

The secretary-general said in a press conference at UN headquarters in New York City that the members of the High-Level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence come from various backgrounds in terms of gender, geography, and age, bringing wide range of perspectives to the task.

The Kingdom hosted a consultative meeting during the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit, organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) in 2022, on the establishment of the UN Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence.

The proposal to establish the body was made in 2020 as an initiative of the UN secretary-general and part of the digital cooperation roadmap to conduct analysis and provide recommendations on international governance of AI.