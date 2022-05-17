Riyadh - Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulaziz Al-Rasheed, and Governor of the Central Bank of Yemen Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb, signed in Riyadh an agreement extending a deposit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia deposited at the Yemeni Central Bank in 2018.

Al-Rasheed said that this agreement is an extension of the Kingdom's support to the Yemeni people, adding that this support enhances the financial and economic situation in Yemen, especially the exchange rate of the Yemeni Riyal, which reflects positively on the living conditions of Yemeni citizens.

The two sides also discussed the deposit that was announced in April 2022.