Riyadh: The Regional Commission for Fisheries (RECOFI) has held a workshop titled "Aquaculture Health Management, Biosecurity and Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance in Aquaculture", in Al-Leith Governorate, during the period July 10-13.



The CEO of the Livestock and Fisheries Development National Program and head of RECOFI Dr. Ali Al-Sheikhi said that this workshop is being held under the umbrella of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and is attended by over 14 countries to strengthen cooperation between member states in the field of biosecurity, which is one of the main topics in the development of the aquaculture industry.



The Kingdom has been unanimously elected chair of the 11th session of RECOFI for the second time in three years, given its prominent role regionally and globally and its efforts in protecting the environment and preserving the sustainability of natural and marine resources during the last period.