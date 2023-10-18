Saudi Arabia has advised its nationals in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, its embassy in Beirut said on its X account on Wednesday.

"The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Lebanon is closely following the developments of the current events in the southern Lebanon region, calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon," it said.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz in Cairo; Editing by Alex Richardson)