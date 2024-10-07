RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the security forces have arrested a total of 22094 illegal residents during inspection raids carried out in various regions of Saudi Arabia during the last week.

The arrests were made during the period between September 26 and October 2. Those who were arrested included 13,731 violators of the Residency Law, 4,873 violators of the Border Security Law, and 3,490 violators of the Labor Law.



The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,337, of whom 44 percent were Yemeni nationals, 53 percent Ethiopian nationals, and three percent belonged to other nationalities while 37 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



A total of 23 people, who were involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators, were also arrested. A total of 13,979 expatriates, including 13,979, are currently undergoing various phases of legal procedures as part of punitive measures against them. A total of 6,683 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents while 2,461 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations whereas 10,943 violators were deported.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service may be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.



The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.

