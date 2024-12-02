RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced the arrest of 164 employees from four ministries over corruption charges. The arrested employees from the ministries of interior, health, education, and municipalities and housing were accused of bribery and abuse of office. Some of the arrested employees were released on bail, Nazaha said in a statement on Sunday.



The Nazaha officials carried out 1635 inspection tours during the last month of November and initiated a number of criminal and administrative cases against those charged with crimes of corruption.

The authority carried out investigations into corruption charges against 370 employees.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).