JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman has delegated Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to head Saudi Arabia’s delegation attending the Arab Summit in Algeria.



The King directed that Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on behalf of the Crown Prince, will lead the delegation following the advice of the medical team of the royal clinics, the Royal Court said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The medical team advised that the Crown Prince would avoid non-stop flight travel of long-distance so as to avoid middle-ear trauma, caused by air pressure, taking into account of the length of the round trip spanning over 24 hours.



The King affirmed that Saudi Arabia would stand by Algeria, and pledged its support for everything that would make the summit a great success. The 31st Arab League summit will be held in Algiers on Nov. 1 and 2.

