Thirty diplomats, including Bahraini ambassadors and senior officials, joined merchants at the Bahrain Chamber to discuss the role of diplomacy in promoting Bahrain’s economic interests abroad.

Organised by the chamber in partnership with the Foreign Ministry, the inaugural Commercial Diplomacy Forum also featured a presentation on the approach of the business owners’ association’s towards commercial diplomacy and its links with international organisations.

The presentation underscored the importance of commercial diplomacy in driving economic growth, attracting investment, and supporting Bahraini businesses.

Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass highlighted the importance of ambassadors and diplomatic missions in attracting foreign investment and supporting Bahraini businesses.

He commended Bahrain’s diplomatic achievements in raising the country’s profile internationally, crediting the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Mr Nass emphasised the value of collaboration between the chamber and the Foreign Ministry in boosting the national economy, trade, and bilateral and multilateral economic relations. He noted that Bahrain’s non-oil trade volume has reached approximately BD10.5 billion.

Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary of Political Affairs Dr Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa praised the role of public-private partnerships in advancing economic and commercial diplomacy.

He affirmed the ministry’s commitment to working with the chamber to promote investment and tourism in Bahrain, develop national exports, and achieve sustainable development goals – a key foreign policy priority aligned with Bahrain’s Vision 2030, government action plan, and economic recovery plan.