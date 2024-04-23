The Bahrain Chamber (BCCI) and the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (HKGCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) yesterday, strengthening trade ties between the two regions.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bait Al Tijjar headquarters during a visit by a high-level Hong Kong business delegation.

Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass and HKGCC Asia, Africa, and Middle East Committee chairman Jonathan Lampert signed the MoU.

The agreement underlines both chambers’ commitment to capitalising on promising business opportunities in various sectors. It paves the way for closer economic links and mutual growth for Bahrain and Hong Kong.

Mr Nass reaffirmed Bahrain’s dedication to fostering trade and commercial ties with Hong Kong. He emphasised the importance of a robust economic partnership and supporting business ventures and investments between the private sectors of both countries. This collaboration, he said, would promote growth, prosperity, and sustainable development for both sides.

The meeting, which hosted the Hong Kong delegation led by Honorary Consul Oscar Chow and Mr Lampert, discussed the increasing trade exchange between the two regions. Mr Nass called for further development and strengthening of economic co-operation through the activation of recent agreements.

Khalid Najibi, first vice chairman of Bahrain Chamber, highlighted the steady progress in bilateral relations between Bahrain and Hong Kong across various fields. He stressed the commitment to build upon past achievements and enhance cooperation for mutual benefit. Mr Najibi emphasised the importance of increased coordination between the private sectors to maximise trade volume.

The delegation’s visit, the largest since the Covid-19 pandemic, reflects a strong desire to promote investment and development, according to Mr Chow.

He commended the role of the Bahrain-Hong Kong Joint Business Association, established in 2003, in strengthening economic ties.

Mr Lampert echoed the sentiment of longstanding trade relations between the chambers. He urged the activation of existing agreements to translate into increased trade and economic cooperation.

Ian Lindsay, adviser to the Bahrain Economic Development Board, highlighted numerous promising investment opportunities for partnerships between Bahrain and Hong Kong.

Discussions during the bilateral meetings focused on economic developments in both regions, with specific interest in renewable energy, industrial projects, construction, healthcare, general trade, and financial technology sectors.

