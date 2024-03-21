A MEETING between the representatives of the government and those of the legislative authority was held yesterday to discuss restructuring government subsidies.

The meeting of the joint executive-legislature committee on restructuring the subsidy system was co-chaired by Parliament first deputy speaker Abdulnabi Salman, Shura Council second deputy chairperson Dr Jehad Abdulla Al Fadhel, and Parliament and Shura Council Affairs Minister Ghanim Al Buainain.

The participants affirmed the keenness of the legislative and executive branches to reach consensus based on the principles on which they had agreed during their previous meetings, in a way that ensures that financial support is directed to the most deserving citizens, and ensures the optimal use of the amounts allocated for government subsidies in the state budget.

The representatives of the legislative authority reviewed their proposals regarding the six government subsidies and their estimated costs.The subsidies, aiming to improve the living standards of the citizens, cover financial support for persons with disabilities, social insurance, pensioners’ cost-of-living allowance, housing allowance and food commodities.

The government representatives affirmed their constant keenness to develop the efficiency of the government subsidy system directed to the citizens in co-operation with the legislative authority, stressing their interest in studying the proposals related to the six allowances with the relevant government entities, as well as discussing them during the upcoming joint meetings, in a way that would accelerate the pace of the committee’s work.

