Muscat: The official working hours for employees during the holy month of Ramadan have been announced in the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman TV said: "It was decided that the official working hours for employees during the holy month of Ramadan in the units of the state administrative apparatus will be “flexible working hours”, starting from 9 am to 2 pm. "

"The head of the unit may determine the hours of attendance and dismissal that suit the work of the unit in light of the established working hours as follows: from 7 a.m. to 12 pm, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 10 am to 3 pm," the statement added.

