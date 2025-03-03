To celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan and enhance the spiritual and festive atmosphere, Abu Dhabi City Municipality has adorned approximately 4,600 illuminated decorations and light structures on numerous main streets and bridges across Abu Dhabi Island and the surrounding cities within its jurisdiction.

Municipal teams have installed Ramadan-themed decorations across various streets on Abu Dhabi Island, including the Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, and King Abdullah Street, in addition to several bridges and internal roads.

Furthermore, decorative lighting has been placed along major streets in the outer cities and islands affiliated with Abu Dhabi.

This year, the municipality introduced new decorative elements, including suspended light curtains spanning streetlight poles. These chandelier-shaped structures are illuminated in white and sky blue and adorned with crescent moons and stars in a light pistachio-green hue.