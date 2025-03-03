As the Holy Month of Ramadan begins, the UAE has launched a series of cross-continental humanitarian initiatives and campaigns, reaffirming its position as a global capital of generosity and compassion. These initiatives highlight the country’s deep-rooted values of mercy, tolerance, and philanthropy across all sectors and social groups.

Each year, the UAE welcomes Ramadan with innovative charitable programmes to address the increasing humanitarian needs worldwide.

One of the key initiatives this year is the “The Fathers' Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This initiative honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund worth AED1 billion, with its proceeds dedicated to providing medical care and healthcare support for impoverished individuals globally.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) also announced that its Ramadan programmes will benefit 4.5 million people across 53 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, with a total cost of AED31.9 million. These programmes include Iftar meals, Zakat al-Fitr, Eid clothing, Ramadan food baskets, and emergency food aid, aimed at alleviating humanitarian hardships in various regions.

Meanwhile, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation has kicked off its annual Ramadan initiative, "Iftar Project," in more than 13 countries worldwide, benefiting over 465,000 individuals, including Jordan, Egypt, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Belarus, Kosovo, Indonesia, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Comoros, and Brazil.

The International Charity Organisation has also launched a Ramadan campaign focused on humanitarian and development projects worth AED156 million. These projects include Iftar meals, Zakat al-Fitr, and Eid clothing, as well as general initiatives such as orphan sponsorship, mosque construction, and well-digging projects to support underserved communities.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the Ras Al Khaimah Charity Association has launched its Ramadan campaign to expand its reach to maximise the number of beneficiaries. Key initiatives include "Homes of Goodness," which aims to build houses for the needy abroad, with costs starting at AED21,200 per home, and "Ma'edat Al Rahman in Your Mosque," (Tables of Mercy), which distributes Iftar meals at mosques funded by donors outside the UAE.

Similarly, Dar Al Ber Society has rolled out a large-scale Ramadan campaign under the theme "With Your Giving, Goodness is Completed," covering the UAE and 21 other countries, benefiting 1.7 million individuals, with 1.4 million of them outside the UAE.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Charity International has announced its “Joud 2025 Ramadan campaign", which aims to bring joy to 1.1 million beneficiaries inside and outside the country.

The initiative includes the distribution of nearly 1 million Iftar meals, along with global humanitarian projects such as constructing water networks, developing residential complexes, and conducting medical missions in remote areas.