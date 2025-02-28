The UAE Council for Fatwa is set to sight the crescent marking the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan using AI-powered drones in a world first.

The groundbreaking initiative showcases the UAE’s leadership in adopting innovative technological solutions, the Council said in a statement.

The use of AI-powered drones extends the concept of direct visual observation, which remains the primary method for confirming the sighting of the crescent moon, following the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) saying, “Do not fast unless you see the crescent (of Ramadan), and do not give up fasting till you see the crescent (of Shawwal), but if the sky is overcast (if you cannot see it), then act on estimation.”

This method will complement traditional naked eyesighting accounts and advanced astronomical observatories across the country, which are equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure precise moon sighting.

The initiative is carried out in coordination with national institutions, specialised research centres, and astronomical observatories to enhance the accuracy and reliability of the crescent moon sighting.