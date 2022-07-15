The northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed a 14% jump in its non-oil foreign trade in 2021, which surged to AED16.83 billion from AED14.78 billion the year before, according to the RAK Centre for Statistics and Studies.

Exports accounted for the lion's share of the emirate's total non-oil foreign trade, reaching 57% at AED9.539 billion compared to 2020, followed by imports, which accounted for 35% of the total hitting AED5.97 billion, over AED5.36 billion in 2020, followed by re-exports at 8 percent of the total, stated the report.

Asian non-Arab countries were ranked first in terms of trade exchange volume in 2021, with their total reaching AED 6.25 billion (36% of the emirate's total trade volume), followed by GCC countries with AED2.98 billion (18%) and then Europe in third spot with AED 2.49 billion (15 percent).

Arab countries came fourth in the list with AED2.14 billion (13%), the Americas with AED1.24 billion (7.35%), and finally African non-Arab countries with AED 1.21 billion (7%), the report added..

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).