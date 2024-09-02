Muscat – Issuing a weather alert for parts of Oman, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement on Saturday that the latest satellite images and analyses from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre indicated that the tropical storm Asna was centred northeast of the Arabian Sea at a latitude of 23.5°N and a longitude of 65.0°E, approximately 635km from the coast of Oman (Ras al Hadd).

‘The estimated wind speed around the centre is between 35 and 45 knots, with the nearest rain-bearing cloud mass about 280km away (Ras al Hadd). The storm is expected to move west towards the Sea of Oman over the next 24 hours and then shift south/southwest over the following 48 hours, gradually dissipating away from the South Sharqiyah coast (Arabian Sea). From Sunday evening until Monday, varying intensity rain (10–30 mm) is expected to affect the governorates of South Sharqiyah, North Sharqiyah, Muscat and parts of Al Wusta, which may lead to overflowing wadis.’

Gradual dissipation of the storm’s impact is expected by Tuesday morning.

CAA advised all to monitor weather bulletins and reports, take necessary precautions, remain alert, avoid crossing wadis, and stay away from low-lying areas and the sea.

