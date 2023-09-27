QTTSC launches new course to improve traffic safety, awareness in Qatar

The Qatar Transportation and Traffic Safety Centre (QTTSC) at Qatar University (QU) has launched a new course on ‘Traffic Safety and Human Behaviour’. The course that’s implemented this academic year targets QU students and covers various aspects of traffic safety with the aim of spreading awareness of the importance of traffic safety and its relationship. Dr Shimaa al-Quradaghi, Director of QTTSC, told local Arabic daily 'Arrayah' that the course will play an important role in influencing the driving behaviours of youngsters and their role in spreading the culture of traffic safety in Qatar.“QTTSC, in co-operation with the General Directorate of Traffic, is currently conducting an in-depth study on the safety of food delivery bike drivers by analysing traffic accidents and collecting questionnaires from motorcycle drivers. The centre is also preparing the final results and they will be presented and discussed with the authorities. concerned soon,” she said. There is another study on users of electric scooters that included approximately 3,000 from Qatar.QTTSC is one of three research centres at the College of Engineering at QU and its mission is to advance transportation and traffic safety studies through research, development, education and community participation while addressing the challenges related to providing a safe, efficient and environmentally sustainable transportation system.The centre has three main research labs including the driving simulation laboratory which is used to study drivers’ behaviours to develop engineering solutions by modifying the design of the road, land markings and traffic signals. The second lab is the integrated collision laboratory. This is the first of its kind in the region, where the efficiency of vehicle components such as seat belts, airbags and child seats is tested by using approved standard regulatory tests to reduce injuries during accidents.The third lab is a virtual reality laboratory that aims to study the behaviour of road users most at risk, such as pedestrians, bicycles and electric scooters in order to improve the road environment and control and operate traffic. QTTSC has close relationships with all transportation institutions in the country including the Ministry of Transportation (MoT), the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Qatar Rail, the General Directorate of Traffic and Mowasalat.Regarding the centre’s research projects, Dr al-Quradaghi said the centre conducts many studies on various aspects of traffic safety. “There are also many other studies that address aspects of engineering design and traffic control on roads, such as motorcycle lanes, bus stops, and the most influential and effective traffic signals. These studies aim to develop innovative solutions. Sustainable and based on scientific foundations that help improve road performance,” she said.