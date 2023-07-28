Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar’s trade surplus; e...
TRADE

Qatar’s trade surplus; exports to Japan, China and India on the rise month-on-month in June 2023: PSA

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

More than 60% of the exports went to China, South Korea, Japan, India and Singapore

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 28, 2023
JAPANCHINA (PRC)INDIATRADE
PHOTO
Qatar’s exports to Japan, China and India were on the rise this June compared to those in May 2023, as the country reported trade surplus of QR17.41bn, according to the official statistics.
However, the foreign merchandise trade surplus reported 4.4% and 42.3% contraction month-on-month and year-on-year respectively in the review period, according to the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority.
More than 60% of the exports went to China, South Korea, Japan, India and Singapore,
In June 2023, Qatar's shipments to China amounted to QR5.39bn or 20.1% of the total exports of the country, followed by South Korea QR3.2bn (11.9%), India QR3.17bn (11.8%), Japan QR2.47bn (9.2%), and (Singapore QR1.94bn (7.2%).
On a monthly basis, Qatar's exports to Japan zoomed 66.28%, China by 16.19% and India by 2.52%; while those to South Korea and Singapore declined 10.02% and 0.21% respectively in June 2023.
On a yearly basis, the country's exports to Japan plunged 37.35%, India by 24.53%, South Korea by 22.91%, Singapore by 15.72%, and China by 10.1% in the review period.
The country's total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) were QR26.83bn, showing a 32% and 3.5% decline year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in June 2023.
The country’s exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons were valued at QR16.42bn, which plummeted 29.7% on an annualised basis; crude at QR4.78bn (126.4%); non-crude at QR2.23bn (46.9%) and other commodities at QR2.42bn (47.3%) in June 2023.
On a monthly basis, the exports of petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons were down 5.1% and other commodities by 22%; whereas those of non-crude and crude expanded 13% and 6.9% respectively in the review period.
Petroleum gases constituted 63.54% of the exports of domestic products in June 2023 compared to 60.44% a year ago period; followed by crude 18.5% (16.8%), non-crude 8.63% (10.88%) and other commodities 9.37% (11.89%).
Qatar's total imports (valued at cost insurance and freight) amounted to QR9.42bn, which showed a 1.1% increase month-on-month; even as it fell 1.8% on an annualised basis in June 2023.
The country's imports from the US amounted to QR1.84bn, which accounted for 19.5% of the total imports; China QR1.33bn (14.1%); Germany QR0.53bn (5.6%), India QR0.52bn (5.5%) and Italy QR0.48bn (5.1%) in the review period.
On a monthly basis, the country's imports from China declined 5.28%, India by 3.35% and the US by 0.59%; whereas those from Germany and Italy increased 13.92% and 2.36% respectively in June 2023.
On a yearly basis, Qatar's imports from Germany were seen plummeting 35.03%, India by 16.69%, China by 16.65% and Italy by 14.64%; while those from the US shot up 55.76% in the review period.
In June 2023, the group of "Turbojets, Turbo propellers and Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof" was at the top of the imported group of commodities and valued at QR0.5bn, showing an annual expansion of 37.2%
In the second place was "Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for The Transport of Persons”, with QR0.4bn, an increase 44.5% year-on-year in the review period.
In third place was “Medicaments consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses" valued at QR0.3bn, showing increase of 34.7% in June 2023 on an annualised basis.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

REAL ESTATE

Real estate trading volume exceeds in Qatar

Real estate trading volume exceeds in Qatar
Real estate trading volume exceeds in Qatar
MARITIME

Qatar Terminals announces start of new Middle East 6 maritime route

Qatar Terminals announces start of new Middle East 6 maritime route
Qatar Terminals announces start of new Middle East 6 maritime route
SUSTAINABILITY

Minister of Municipality affirms Qatar's prominent role in achieving sustainable food systems

Minister of Municipality affirms Qatar's prominent role in achieving sustainable food systems
Minister of Municipality affirms Qatar's prominent role in achieving sustainable food systems
ELECTION

E-voting for Shura members election in Oman

E-voting for Shura members election in Oman
E-voting for Shura members election in Oman
SME

SMEs awarded contracts in Oman

SMEs awarded contracts in Oman
SMEs awarded contracts in Oman
IMMIGRATION

Entry visa exemption for some segments of Omanis travelling to South Korea

Entry visa exemption for some segments of Omanis travelling to South Korea
Entry visa exemption for some segments of Omanis travelling to South Korea
INTEREST RATE

The Central Bank of Oman increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%

The Central Bank of Oman increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%
The Central Bank of Oman increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 6%
TRANSPORT

Qatar Rail illuminate metro stations with stunning Expo 2023 Doha banners

Qatar Rail illuminate metro stations with stunning Expo 2023 Doha banners
Qatar Rail illuminate metro stations with stunning Expo 2023 Doha banners
MOST READ
1.

South Africa minister questions $8.5bln climate deal - report

2.

Most Gulf central banks raise key interest rates tracking the US Fed

3.

UAE real estate: Rental increase across Dubai properties to slow down in 2024

4.

Saudi Arabia invests $3.9bln to fund biotech projects

5.

Congo blocks gold refinery days before launch - report

RELATED ARTICLES
1

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Cooperation to attract Chinese Automotive Companies

2

India's PMO probing dumping of Chinese stainless steel - Jindal Stainless Exec

3

India open to Chinese investment, deputy IT minister says - FT

4

Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan's Mizuho Bank sign deal

5

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy forges strong ties with Chinese firms

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

LATEST VIDEO

AVIATION

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world
VIDEO: Dubai ranks among the top 5 busiest airports in the world

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ENTERTAINMENT

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India

UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India
UAE-based start-up The Smash Room eyes 40 franchises across GCC, India
METALS

Nigeria seeks to restart production at $2.5bln aluminium smelter

GCC COUNTRIES

Nearly 9mln Indians based in GCC, with UAE topping the list - report

EQUITIES

Dubai-listed cooling company Tabreed reports Q2 profit of $40.8mln

LATEST NEWS
1

Indian Oil Corp swings to Q1 profit on higher marketing margins

2

London stocks rise on upbeat AstraZeneca results; BOJ stokes rate worries

3

German economy stagnates in Q2, missing estimate for slight growth

4

Japan finmin Suzuki says he'll watch BOJ policy impact on markets

5

Global central banks begin policy shift as inflation cools

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds