DOHA: The pavilion of the State of Qatar in Expo 2023 Doha drew a large turnout from a wide spectrum of visitors on the first day of the inauguration to get familiarized with the cutting-edge and most prominent Qatari innovations in agriculture and environment conservation.

The visitors were dazzled by the captivating Qatari pavilion in this six-month expo which is inspired by Ras Broog and combines Qatari heritage and contemporary design. The pavilion is divided into five areas which carry visitors on a journey of hope, development, and innovation in the fields of combating desertification and climate change, as well as the green future. It is rich in exciting information to nurture the experience of learning and awareness.

Visitors commence their tour in the first zone of environmental awareness which portrays a small seed that grows in a time of global crises, chief among which are desertification and climate change, change of water level and occurrence of floods through which visitors can discover how these challenges are perilous for the world. Moreover, three video footages are screened in the event; the first one outlines the problems and the impact of climate change on the entire world, while the second one illustrates how climate change affects Qatar and its soil, and the third footage talks about the methods Qatar pursued in solving the problems related to climate change through leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovations.

During this interconnected trip, visitors move to the second zone, which is the pillar of sustainability, where the seed grows through biodiversity showcased in the expo and other combination of videos on areas of sustainability in Qatar such as Msheireb, West Bay, Bin Ghannam Island and Zekrit. The zone includes 3D chambers showcasing the potential of these areas, along with video footage about Qatar previously, with other footage showing virtual images about Qatar in the future after the implementation of an array of projects that promote sustainability.

The third zone is the transition phase to solve the problem of desertification and transition to a green future, as the turning point towards a green Qatar appears through creating footage about food security, the problems facing Qatar and methods of solving them, the role of researchers in overcoming them, and transforming Qatar into a green city.

Videos are shown to elucidate the role undertaken by the Ministry of Municipality, the problems of desertification the ministry has encountered, as well as methods of overcoming them through innovative methods.

The fourth zone represents modern agriculture, where the seed flourishes when it is combined with modern agricultural methods. Within this zone, smart agricultural methods for producing plants and trees are presented.

Subsequently, visitors' journey ends in the fifth zone for technology and innovation, where visitors get familiarized with all eco-friendly technologies and new innovations utilized by Qatar, including technology and innovations, and types of clean energies, such as solar and wind energy, in addition to the Qatari garden, which combines all types of plants and trees grown in the State of Qatar.

