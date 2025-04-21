Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has launched the Sustainable Finance Framework, in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategic Plan and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Sustainability Strategy for the Financial Sector.

A QCB statement on Sunday said the newly issued framework is based on several key elements, including enhanced transparency, revenue management, reporting, and external audit.

The statement added the objectives of the framework were strategically formulated to open new opportunities for growth and innovation in the State of Qatar.

This framework represents a QCB proactive step to incorporate sustainable Islamic financial instruments and support the transition to a resilient and inclusive economy that balances the requirements of economic growth with environmental and social responsibility.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper