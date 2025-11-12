Minister of Transport HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani on Tuesday participated in a panel discussion titled “Industry, Transport & Logistics in Action: Connecting the Middle East & Africa”, held during the Smart Transport, Logistics & Infrastructure Fair & Forum for The MEA Region (TransMEA 2025), in Cairo.

The panel discussion was attended by several ministers.

During the panel discussion, the minister said that the relations between Qatar and Egypt are deeply rooted and constitute a solid foundation for broadening the horizons of cooperation in the areas of transportation and logistics, noting that the two countries enjoy distinct strategic locations, something which contributes to creating a logistics axis that links the Gulf with the Mediterranean Sea and enhances supply chains and regional trade.

Sustainability is a strategic approach in Qatar’s transportation ecosystem, he said, noting that 73 percent of public buses in Qatar have been transitioned to electricity with the target of 100 percent electrification by 2030, in addition to running the metro and trams on electricity.

He said that all those modes of transportation are supported by advanced infrastructures that, in turn, support smart and sustainable transportation solutions, thereby enhancing Qatar’s global ranking. In addition to reflecting Qatar’s commitment to protecting the environment, those efforts, he said, solidify the country’s position as a regional hub for sustainable transportation and clean logistics.

