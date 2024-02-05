With some popular events making a comeback and others being inaugurated for the first time, Qatar is gearing up to host internationally-recognised, top-class events this month. From the 20th anniversary of the opulent Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition to the largest technology conference in the world ‘Web Summit’, and the return of the popular Qatar International Food Festival, February is packed with events of all kinds for people of all ages and tastes.

Sheikha Noor Abdulla Al-Thani, acting head of Tourism Events and Festivals Organising Section at Qatar Tourism said: “Qatar Tourism is bringing to residents and visitors some of the biggest, fan-favourite events in February. These events not only honour Qatar’s heritage and culture, but also simultaneously provide visitors with exceptional contemporary experiences.”

Key events

One of the most anticipated events in Qatar’s calendar returns to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition will be hosted from February 5 to 11 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, marking a 7-day run for the first time. With over 500 brands from 10 countries and the return of the Turkish, Indian, and Qatari Designer Pavilions, the event is one of the most glamorous in the country.

The Qatar International Food Festival returns on February 7 for an 11-day run at Expo Family Zone at Al Bidda Park. Packed with multicultural flavours in over 100s food stalls, live cooking demonstrations from world-class chefs, ‘Dinner in the Sky’, and much more, the festival is set to return larger than ever this year.

The renowned comedian Russell Peters is headed to Qatar for a stand-up comedy show on February 17 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The world’s largest technology conference, the Web Summit Qatar 2024, will be hosted in Qatar from February 26 till 29. This is the first time the conference is being hosted in the Middle East and North Africa region. It will be a pivotal marker for the future of the global tech market.

Sports

Kicking off the month, the Qatar International Rally 2024 is returning from February 1 to 3. Motorsport fans can witness the thrill of competitive rallying, and watch 13-time defending champion from Qatar, Nasser Al Attiyah, participate again. The World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 will be hosted from February 2 to 18, with 2,600 athletes from over 190 countries competing in multiple water sports. This year, the tournament will be held across three locations – Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port, and Hamad Aquatic Centre.

Qatar National Sports Day 2024 will be held on February 13, with several locations across the country providing sports and exercise facilities, competitions, and fun for people of all ages. Equestrian lovers can head to the Longines Outdoor Area in Al Shaqab for HH The Amir’s Sword for Showjumping and Dressage Championship from February 15 to 17. The renowned Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024 is returning on February 16, with various race distances as well as opportunities for participants with disabilities. This year, the event will host over 15,000 participants, and proceeds will be distributed to local charities. Additionally, the largest MMA event in history, the Finishers Championship Qatar, will be held on February 17 at Khalifa International Stadium.

Qatar Total Energies Open (February 11 – 17) and subsequently the Qatar Exxonmobil Open (February 19 to 24), will be held at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex for tennis enthusiasts to witness top players in the sport. Charity Match: Match for Hope, a football match for humanitarian causes, is to be hosted on February 23 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Lastly, Qatar Batabit Show for motorbike enthusiasts will be running from February 22 to 23 at Katara Cultural Village.

Animals and agriculture

The Honey Festival is being hosted as part of Doha Expo 2023 at Al Bidda Park until February 10. It is a great opportunity for visitors to indulge in different kinds of honey. Also hosted at Doha Expo 2023 will be Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition, from February 21 to 27, to learn more about agriculture.

Qatar Camel Festival 2024 is running till February 15 at Labsir Square in Al Shahaniya, to display in action the symbolic animal of the country’s heritage and history.Returning for its 12th edition, the Halal Qatar Festival, will be hosted from February 20 – 25 at Katara’s Southern Area. The festival highlights animal trade, husbandry, and breeding to raise awareness of livestock health and care. Mahaseel Festival 2024 will be held at Katara’s Southern Area on February 17, to honour Qatar’s agriculture and fauna.

