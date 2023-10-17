Social media
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Qatar to host ‘World Summit AI Mena 2024’

The summit is expected to attract the global AI community to the Middle East, fostering innovation and contributing to the region’s technology sector

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 17, 2023
Qatar, through the auspices of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), will host the Middle East and North African edition of ‘World Summit AI’, an important global conference in the field of Artificial Intelligence, during the last quarter of 2024.
The summit is expected to attract the global AI community to the Middle East, fostering innovation and contributing to the region’s technology sector. This event will additionally serve as a nexus for numerous AI companies, major tech players, startups, investors, and leading AI researchers who are pioneering advancements in the field.
Hassan Jassim al-Sayed, chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Committee at MCIT, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Middle East version of the world-renowned AI Summit next year. We believe it will be a great platform for exchanging innovative ideas and bringing global AI thought leaders to Qatar, complementing our efforts in becoming a regional innovation and AI hub.”
Sarah Porter, CEO and founder of InspiredMinds and World Summit AI, said: “World Summit AI is the most prestigious AI summit in the world. It helps democratise access to AI by inviting inclusive perspectives and creating a platform for the worldwide exchange of knowledge and skills.”
Key highlights of the upcoming World Summit AI Mena 2024 will include world-class speakers, cutting-edge research, industry highlights, networking opportunities, and hackathons and competitions.
The event will feature renowned global AI experts and visionaries who will share their insights and experiences in various domains of AI from machine learning, generative AI and deep learning, to natural language processing and computer vision.
Attendees can expect to engage with cutting-edge research through presentations, workshops, and panel discussions covering a wide range of AI topics, hence providing valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.
Leading technology companies and startups will exhibit their latest AI solutions, products, and services, offering attendees a hands-on experience with the most innovative AI technologies.
The conference will provide numerous opportunities for attendees to connect with like-minded professionals to help foster collaboration and partnership opportunities in the AI space
Participants will have the chance to test their AI skills and creativity in hackathons and competitions, with exciting prizes up for grabs.
Qatar’s success in bringing the World Summit AI to the Middle East and North Africa region stems from its evolving technological infrastructure and the government’s continuous efforts and support for innovation, investment in emerging technologies, as well as support for startups.
CONFLICT

Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

CONFLICT

Middle East 'on the brink of abyss': Jordanian king

CONFLICT

Chinese envoy heads to Middle East in bid to contain war

CONFLICT

Macron says 'intense' talks on to free hostages held by Hamas

CONFLICT

Turkey in touch with Hamas over hostages it holds in Gaza: FM

CONFLICT

UAE issues statement as UN rejects resolution for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict

INVESTMENT

KDIPA: Kuwait is promising hub for investment

ECONOMY

Kuwait keen on developing economic legislations to be financial hub - diplomat

