DOHA: The total number of inbound visitors reached about 264,000, recording a monthly decrease of 8.5 percent (compared to July 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 78 percent (compared to August 2022). The highest number of visitors was from the GCC Countries at 43 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via air made up the highest percentage with 62 percent of the total number of visitors, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority's (PSA) monthly statistics bulletin.

One of the most prominent changes in this issue is an increase in the total number of ships arriving at Qatar's ports during August by 10.3 percent compared to July 2023, while the total net tonnage of ships recorded an increase of 22.1 percent compared to July 2023.

As for the Banking Sector, the total broad money supply (M2) recorded about QR685bn during August 2023, an annual increase of 1.0 percent compared with August 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents, including commercial bank deposits, attained QR928bn during August 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 4.7percent compared to August 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR973bn.

Regarding vital statistics, 2,261 live births have been registered during August 2023. Also, a decrease in the total Qatari live births by 3.3 percent compared to last month. On the other hand, 204 deaths were recorded during the same period, a decrease of 6.4 percent compared to July 2023.

The social security statementsreached QR78mn in August 2023, for 14,488 beneficiaries, recording a monthly decrease of 3.6 percent for the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 0.2 percent for the number of beneficiaries of social security.

Regarding the data of building permits issued, the total number of permits reached 666 permits during August 2023, recording a monthly increase of 5 percent and an annual decrease of 15.1 percent.

The total number of registered new vehicles during August 2023 reached 7,545 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 22.8 percent and showed an annual decrease of 14.6 percent.

Regarding the traffic accident cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 589 traffic cases were recorded during August 2023, showing a monthly decrease of 1.0 percent and an annual decrease of 14.0 percent. Light injuries accounted for most traffic accident cases during the same month, with 93 percent, followed by severe injuries at 5 percent. However, 11 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 2 percent of total traffic accident cases.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

